The news cycle lit up on Monday, right on cue. India’s military announced that “Operation Mahadev” was a resounding success. The goal? To kill the men behind the infamous Pahalgam attack. The result? Three dead terrorists. Instantly, the usual chorus of pro-government voices erupted in celebration while, just as predictably, pointing the finger straight at Pakistan. And there, for a moment, the story seemed to end: a clean, decisive victory for India’s security machine. But for anyone who has learned to read between the lines of official government press releases, that tidy narrative felt a little too perfect.

But that’s where you have to stop and pull at the threads. Because when you do, the official story begins to unravel. You’re left with a series of nagging inconsistencies and a timeline so politically convenient it practically winks at you. Suddenly, you have to ask the real question: Was this a genuine counter-terror operation, or was it just a hastily slapped-together political drama, cooked up to save the Modi government from a credibility crisis it saw coming a mile away?.

The physical evidence presented by the Indian Army has been the first to raise serious red flags. Forensic observers noted that the photographs of the deceased individuals do not seem to match the initial images of the attackers circulated after the Pahalgam incident.

Furthermore, the state of the bodies themselves appears highly anomalous. For militants supposedly living in harsh, rustic conditions for months, their appearance was remarkably pristine. Their hands and nails lacked the ingrained dust and grime of outdoor encampments, and their bodies showed no signs of smoke exposure from campfires.

Even more peculiar was their grooming. All three individuals bore identical, fresh haircuts, of a style commonly associated with inmates in the Indian prison system. And then you see the weapons—the detail that makes the whole story feel like a house of cards. The rifles are laid out neatly beside the bodies, almost as if a prop master had arranged them for the perfect photo opportunity. The picture of a staged encounter snaps into sharp focus. Anyone who’s seen the aftermath of a real firefight knows it’s a scene of chaos and messy desperation. This wasn’t chaos. This was choreography.

Beyond the forensic questions, the timing of the operation is perhaps the most compelling evidence of a pre-determined political motive. For more than 90 days after the Pahalgam attack, the perpetrators remained at large. Yet, Operation Mahadev was launched and concluded on the very day the Indian Parliament was scheduled to hold a contentious debate on the failures and impact of a previous mission, “Operation Sindoor.” The causality here appears transparent to political analysts: the launch of a new, seemingly successful operation provided a powerful distraction from having to answer for a prior, documented failure.

This context becomes richer when considering the political pressure mounting on the Modi government. Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram had recently and forcefully exposed what he termed the government’s lies surrounding the Pahalgam attack. After India failed to produce a single shred of credible evidence linking Pakistan to the incident, Chidambaram’s clean chit to Pakistan had left the BJP cornered and defensive. The opposition’s narrative—that the government was failing on national security—was gaining traction.

Viewed through this analytical lens, Operation Mahadev can be interpreted as a direct response to this political threat. Cornered by the opposition and facing a potentially bruising parliamentary session, the government seemingly deployed a classic political gambit: orchestrate a new victory to eclipse an old failure. The claim that the very attackers previously said to have fled to Pakistan were now suddenly found and killed in Kashmir seems less like a counter-terrorism breakthrough and more like a convenient plot twist to salvage a collapsing narrative.

This is not the signature of confident counter-terrorism. It is the footprint of political panic. The operation appears less a measure to secure the nation and more a last-minute, face-saving stunt to manipulate public opinion and silence domestic dissent. When national security becomes a tool for political theatre, the true victory belongs not to the nation, but to the architects of the illusion.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of ARYNews or its management.