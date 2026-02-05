Operation Radd-ul-Fitan I: President, PM hail security forces' success in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have lauded the security forces and law-enforcement agencies for successfully concluding Operation Radd-ul-Fitan I in Balochistan. They hailed the operation as a significant setback for terrorism and efforts to destabilize the province.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, President Zardari said the timely action of the security forces had foiled malicious attempts by hostile elements to sabotage peace in Balochistan. He reiterated that the elimination of externally backed terrorism from the country remained the top national priority.

The president voiced his satisfaction with the success of intelligence-based, coordinated operations, which have effectively dismantled the leadership and operational capabilities of terrorist networks receiving foreign support. He offered his deepest condolences to the families of the innocent civilians and security personnel martyred during these operations, paying tribute to their ultimate sacrifice.

“The nation salutes the sacrifices of its martyrs and stands united against terrorism,” he said.

In a separate news release, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised the officers and personnel of the security forces and the leadership of the armed forces for the success of the ongoing operation against terrorist elements seeking to undermine peace in Balochistan.

The Prime Minister glorified the security forces’ professionalism in the counter-terrorism operation, which successfully dismantled the militants’ command structure and resulted in the elimination of 216 terrorists. While paying tribute to the 22 security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty, he also expressed profound grief over the loss of 36 civilians, including women and children, in the terrorist attacks.

He said the nation would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs and vowed that the nefarious designs of terrorists targeting innocent citizens would continue to be foiled.

The prime minister condemned the terrorists for targeting innocent lives, asserting that their actions confirmed they were enemies of Balochistan’s development, peace, and prosperity. He reiterated the unwavering commitment to the fight against terrorism until it is eliminated nationwide.

“The entire nation, including myself, stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the unwavering resolve to defend the homeland,” he said.