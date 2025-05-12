Operation Sindoor: Production house denies association with propaganda film

Indian film production company Content Engineers, of Utpal Acharya, has distanced itself from the recently announced Bollywood film, ‘Operation Sindoor’, based on India’s recent military strikes on Pakistan.

For the unversed, production house Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films, in collaboration with The Content Engineer, released the first official poster of ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Friday, to announce the upcoming movie, based on India’s May 6 and 7 missile attack on six different locations in Pakistan, which resulted in the martyrdom of at least 31 civilians, significant casualties as well as a befitting response by Pakistan.

The announcement of the Indo-Pak war drama was met with severe backlash on social media, with many slamming the insensitive timing of the movie announcement, coinciding with the ongoing war between the neighbouring countries.

Amid this criticism, Content Engineers’ CEO Utpaal Acharya has denied his company’s association with the propaganda film in any capacity.

In a strongly-worded clarification, he said, “We have no involvement – creative, financial, or otherwise – with the film project ‘Operation Sindoor’ which was recently announced.”

“Any association being reported is factually incorrect. We request the media and public to refrain from linking our name to this film,” Acharya added.

