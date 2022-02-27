Operation Swift Retort: PAF releases song to pay tribute to heroes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has released a song to pay tribute to Operation Swift Retort’s heroes, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The song is sung by renowned singer Sahir Ali Bagga whereas it has been directed by renowned director Zohaib Qazi.

The song pays tribute to officers of Pakistan, who made a new history of bravery in the air battle against enemy on 27th February 2019.

Operation Swift Retort

February 27, 2019, is a memorable day for Pakistan as Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered Indian dream of invincibility and military supremacy by shooting down two Indian aircraft and above all capturing an IAF pilot.

Indian fighter jets crossed the Line of Control in the last week of February and the country’s military claimed to have conducted a “surgical strike” in Balakot area in Pakistan.

New Delhi also claimed to destroy a terrorist camp with 300-350 casualties in the attack. Pakistan denied the claim, saying neither was there any camp nor any casualty.

Independent reports, including high-resolution satellite images reviewed by Reuters, also contradicted the Indian claims.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets on the other day crossed the LoC in a tit-for-tat move to Indian territory, and in a dogfight, an Indian MiG-21 was shot down on the Pakistani side of the border.

After striking down the Indian fighter jet, Pakistan arrested the pilot, who ejected himself after being hit in the airspace of Pakistan in Azad Jammu and Kashmir — something that came as an unexpected setback for India exposing the country’s claims of invincibility and supremacy in the military power.

