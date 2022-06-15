Deaf, dumb 10-year-old rescued from a well after 5 days

INDIA: A 10-yer-old has been rescued from a 6o-feet well after 5 days of the rescue operation. Rahul Sahu was trapped in a 60-ft deep borewell in Pihrid village of Malkharoda block.

Amid the rescue operation Collector Janjgir, Jitendra Shukla said, “The rescue operation is underway for 80 hours but very soon we will be able to rescue Rahul. His health condition is better now. CM Bhupesh Baghel is continuously monitoring the situation via video cal.”

Heavy machinery such as earth movers and cranes were used to dig a tunnel next to the two-foot-wide well. Around 150 officials were deployed for the rescue operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Janjgir, Vijay Agarwal had said, “The rescue operation is very critical. This has become a mission for us now, around 150 officials are deployed here.”

Sahu was “responding well” to rescuers and a camera is monitoring his condition and movements, he added.

As per an official statement, the Chief Minister also spoke to his family members of Rahul and consoled them.

Also Read: Woman puts jewellery into her mouth in bizarre gold heist

The CM asked the boy’s family to have faith as the administration does its best to bring Rahul back home safe and sound.

Comments