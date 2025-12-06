9 Khwarij killed in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: At least nine terrorists belonging to Indian proxy fitna al khwarij were killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the military’s media wing, security forces conducted an operation in Tank district following reports of militant presence. During the conduct of operation, security troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, seven khwarij were killed.

In a separate IBO carried out in Lakki Marwat district, two more khwarij were effectively neutralised by the security forces, ISPR added.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians”, according to ISPR.

The statement further noted that the sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as a relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” by security forces of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, Wadera Noor Ali Chakrani, a commander of a banned Baloch militant group, along with more than 100 associates, surrendered to authorities in Balochistan on Saturday.

At a ceremony held in the Sui area of Dera Bugti district, the militants renounced armed struggle and announced their decision to join the national mainstream. The group handed over their weapons to Mir Aftab Ahmed Bugti.

During the event, the former militants raised the national flag and pledged allegiance to the state, signaling what officials described as a significant step toward peace in the region.