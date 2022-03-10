PTI foreign funding case: Opp to approach ECP for early verdict

ISLAMABAD: After submitting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with NA Secretariat, the joint opposition has decided to approach ECP for early verdict in PTI foreign funding case, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) will file an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for early decision in ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

The opposition leaders will appear before the ECP office today at 1:00 pm where they will request the election body to announce a verdict in PTI funding case.

In previous hearing held on March 2, the lawyer for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) completed arguments in the funding case, while the bench directed the counsel for the petitioner Akbar S Babar to conclude his arguments on the next hearing of the case.

The case

A former member of PTI Akbar S. Babar had filed the case in 2014.

The petitioner Akbar S Babar claimed that the PTI received $7.3 million in funding from foreign organisations, including Indian nationals and offshore companies.

Babar charged that PTI chief and Prime Minister Imran Khan gave fake certificates to the ECP.

