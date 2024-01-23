‘Oppenheimer’ success is a ‘terrible tragedy’ for Christopher Nolan

Hollywood A-lister Robert Downey Jr. shared that the massive success of his latest film ‘Oppenheimer’, has been turning out to be a ‘terrible tragedy’ for filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

While presenting the Sundance Film Festival Trailblazer Award to ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan of ‘Oppenheimer’, Robert Downey Jr. revealed how the enormous success of the film is creating problems for the former.

“Confidentially, he needs his spirits lifted. He’s a bit blue because a terrible tragedy has befallen him,” Downey said, being his witty self, and exposing the introverted Nolan.

“I don’t mean to bring this up, I know it’s very personal, but he has become recognizable on the street. He recoils as though from a hot flame from this new and most unwelcome reality,” added the ‘Iron Man’ actor.

It is pertinent to note here that ‘Oppenheimer’, released in July last year with the wildly-anticipated ‘Barbie’, in the double feature billed as ‘Barbenheimer’, was one of the biggest films of the year, with critical and commercial success alike.

Along with the Box Office collection of $955.6 million, against the budget of $100 million, the biographical epic about the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, starring Irish actor Cillian Murphy, also dominated the Critics Choice and Golden Globes Awards of this year, while also having leading nominations for SAG, BAFTAs.

