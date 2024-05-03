Opposition alliance to invite JI to join anti-govt movement

LAHORE: The Tehreek Tahafuze Aaeen-e-Pakistan —an alliance formed by the opposition parties— will meet Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to invite the latter to join their ranks against the government, ARY News reported.

The alliance led by its President Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser and others will call on the JI chief at Mansoora, the latter’s headquarters on Saturday.

Sanaullah Baloch and Asad Naqvi will also be part of the opposition alliance’s delegation. The sources privy to the development said that the opposition alliance will invite the JI to join them in the anti-government movement

Read More: Hafiz Naeem takes oath as JI chief, announces anti-government movement

The leaders will also discuss the current political situation and exchange views on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the newly elected Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami announced that his party would launch a massive movement against the government ‘imposed’ through Form 47 and the ‘fake democratic’ process. “ Workers should prepare for the movement,” he added while addressing his oath-taking ceremony on April 18

Hafiz Naeem, who became the sixth Ameer of the JI, affirmed the party’s resolve to advance its ideals and objectives while expressing his opinion that JI will guide the country as a whole.

Read More: PTI to ‘invite’ Fazlur Rehman to join opposition alliance

Earlier, the PTI decided to approach the Maulana Fazalur Rehman-led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to invite the latter for movement against the government.

The well-known sources revealed that former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, who is also the head of the PTI’s negotiation committee, held an important consultation with the party members.

The PTI’s senior leadership once again decided to approach Maulana Fazalur Rehman and invite him for a joint struggle against the ‘massive’ rigging in the general elections.