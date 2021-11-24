Opposition to move SC against NAB amendment ordinance next week

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties on Wednesday have decided to challenge the recently promulgated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendment ordinance 2021 in the Supreme Court (SC), quoting well-informed sources, ARY News reported.

The draft of the opposition’s plea against the NAB amendment ordinance has been prepared by Hyder Rasool Mirza advocate, while Salman Akram Raja has been hired to fight the case in the apex court, the sources said.

The ordinance would be challenged under Article 183 of the constitution of Pakistan. It has been further learnt that the extension in the tenure of the incumbent NAB chairman Justice retired Javed Iqbal would also be challenged.

On Oct 6, President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated NAB amendment ordinance 2021, giving powers to his office to establish as many accountability courts, and appoint judges.

The president, as per the amendment ordinance, will appoint chairman NAB after consultation with the prime minister and opposition leader and in case of disagreement, the matter will be sent to a 12-member parliamentary body having equal representation from treasury and opposition for a consensus.

