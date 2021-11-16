Opposition charts strategy for joint sitting

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of leaders of opposition parties ahead of a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament slated for Wednesday.

The meeting took place in the opposition leader’s chamber at Parliament House.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Syed Khursheed Shah and Yousuf Raza Gillani, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif, Ayaz Sadiq, and Rana Sanaullah were among opposition lawmakers who were in attendance in the meeting.

The joint opposition charted a strategy for the upcoming joint sitting of Parliament. It vowed to block with “full force” the passage of what it termed black laws that the government wants to introduce.

The meeting agreed to instruct opposition lawmakers to ensure their presence in tomorrow’s session.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif slammed the ruling PTI saying that the government behind the economic crisis and rocketing inflation couldn’t get a lease of life through black laws.

On Monday, information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the joint parliament session has been convened at about 2 pm on Wednesday for which the reservations of government allies have been allayed who will support the bills tabled for electoral reform.

All our allies, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Mulsim League – Q (PML-Q), have agreed to support our Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) bill, said Chaudhry.

