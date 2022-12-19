Opposition decides not to table no-confidence motion against KP CM

PESHAWAR: The Opposition parties have decided not to table a no-confidence motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the opposition parties have completed their consultation over the possible dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly and decided not to table a no-confidence motion against KP CM Mahmood Khan.

The opposition parties have also decided to summon a meeting to consult over other constitutional options including governor’s rule in the province and preparation for the upcoming general elections.

Sources told ARY News that the opposition parties have preferred to remain silent on the issue of dissolution of the assembly. The Opposition also decided against requesting for convening a KP Assembly session.

Earlier on Dec 17, Imran Khan announced to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

The former premier announced the decision while addressing the nation alongside the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers (CM), Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan, respectively.

Imran Khan thanked the two provincial chiefs for their cooperation with his party, and said he had consulted PTI’s lawyers about the move, adding that the Constitution did not allow elections to be delayed beyond 90 days of an assembly’s dissolution.

Giving details of PTI’s plan of action, the PTI chief said that after dissolving the assemblies, the party would prepare for elections. “We will go to National Assembly and demand with NA speaker to accept our resignations instead of picking a few,” he added.

The former prime minister said that a “lesson should be taught through elections” to the government and deal it “such a defeat that the names of these thieves are wiped out forever”.

