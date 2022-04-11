Opposition decides to withdraw no-trust move against KP CM

PESHAWAR: Opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly have decided to withdraw no-trust motion against Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after the provincial authorities assured that they would not dissolve the assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

ANP MPA Hussain Babak while sharing the decision said that they have approached the assembly secretariat to withdraw the no-trust motion and it will not be a part of the agenda during today’ session.

“The no-trust motion was aimed at countering any bid to dissolve the KP government and now the provincial authorities have assured that they do not have any such plan,” he said.

After the submission of a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government in Punjab, the opposition also submitted a similar motion against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Awami National Party (ANP) MPA Hussain Babab and other members of the provincial assembly belonging to opposition parties submitted the no-trust motion against the chief minister in the assembly secretariat.

The PPP provincial president said the opposition parties including JUI-F, ANP and PPP were on the same page and would bring a no-confidence motion to oust the PTI-led KP government.

“At least, 45 MPAs from the PTI are in contact with the opposition parties,” he claimed, adding that the motion would be submitted in the KP Assembly after voting on the trust-move against PM Imran Khan in Parliament.

Comments