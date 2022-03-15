Opposition to file plea in court against PTI’s D-Chowk rally

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties have decided to challenge the ruling party’s decision of a public rally at D-Chowk of the capital city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“A petition will be filed in the high court to seek restraining order against the government’s public meeting,” JUI-F leader Maulana Ghafoor Haidery has said.

“The lawyers of the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F will hold a meeting over the matter,” Senator Haidery said. “A petition will be filed tomorrow for urgent hearing of the case,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided for a power show at Islamabad’s D-Chowk in a move to show solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of a no-trust motion tabled by the opposition parties.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab chapter has also called the party officials and workers to get prepared to reach the Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

President PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah has directed in a message to the party’s provincial, divisional and district officials to make preparations for a power show at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman yesterday announced joint opposition’s long march towards Islamabad on March 23 for a ‘massive’ power show at Constitutional Avenue in front of the Parliament House.

The public meetings and power shows of two opposite political camps in capital city of Islamabad, announced at the same venue, ahead of the parliament proceedings over the no-trust motion, could result in a combustible situation, political commentators and analysts apprehended.

