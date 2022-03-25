Opposition huddle fine-tunes strategy ahead of NA session

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting of opposition lawmakers at the Parliament House ahead of the crucial National Assembly session on Friday.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were in attendance in the meeting that discussed the opposition’s strategy to make the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan successful.

The session is set to start shortly. The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 15 point ‘Order of the Day’ for today’s session, which includes the no-trust resolution.

The resolution may not be tabled on the first day of the sitting due to death of MNA Khayal Zaman. According to parliamentary traditions, the first sitting is adjourned after prayers for the soul of departed lawmakers.

Under the constitution, the NA speaker was bound to convene the assembly session within 14 days after submission of the requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat by the joint opposition on March 8.

The NA Secretariat has issued important instructions for the MNAs for the session. The lawmakers have been banned from bringing security guards and personal staff to the Parliament House during the session.

