Opposition leader consults stake-holders over NAB Chairman appointment

Islamabad: Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz has started consultations over the proposed names for the next Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ARY News reported.

According to details, the final decision on the nomination of the NAB Chairman will be made after consultation with the PM and the opposition leader. The opposition leader has started to consult other parties over the proposed names of the next NAB chairman.

Raja Riaz has said that he wants to consult all opposition parties before finalizing one name for the position.

Four names including Justice Maqbool Baqir, Ikhlaq Tarar, former FIA Chairman Bashir Memon and Aftab Sultan have been shortlisted for the position.

The name of Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir has been dropped from the list of candidates under consideration for the position of chairman of NAB and the government has been unable to create consensus as those it considered earlier either don’t meet the qualification criteria or are not likely to meet the expectation of key stakeholders.

Justice Baqir’s name was suggested by former President Asif Ali Zardari. While Former FIA chairman Bashir Memon’s name was suggested by PML-N.

Also Read: NAB summons again ex-Wapda chairman Muzammil Hussain

The position has been unoccupied since the formed chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal retired on Jun 2, 2022.

Comments