Opposition Leader to be notified by Thursday, says Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI on Tuesday said that the Leader of Opposition’s notification will be issued by Thursday and Mahmood Khan Achakzai will hold his seat in the National Assembly in Friday’s session, ARY News reported.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in a conversation with the ARY News said that he has not been authorized to hold talks, it is discretion of Mahmood Achakzai and Raja Nasir Abbas to lead the dialogue to a specific direction.

PTI leader also appealed to the Chairman Senate to issue the notification of the opposition leader in the upper house by Thursday.

Barrister Gohar denied presence of any forward block in the PTI.

Former NA speaker Asad Qaiser said that it is the speaker’s discretion to notify the opposition leader whenever he wants. “Hopefully, there will be no further delay in the appointment,” PTI leader said.