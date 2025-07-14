Opposition parties fail to decide joint strategy for KP Senate Polls

PESHAWAR: The opposition parties have failed to reach over a joint formula for the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scheduled for July 21, sources said.

According to sources, the People’s Party has advised the opposition for a common strategy to contest the Senate election for 12 KP seats, one vacated by Sania Nishtar and remaining 11 seats up for grab in fresh election.

PPP sources said that the party has advised other opposition parties against a solo flight in election. “The PPP has suggested a common front to the PML-N, JUI, ANP and the PTI-P,” sources said.

“The opposition parties’ individual decision would result in a collective loss, as they will lose one senate seat if they fail to forge an alliance,” according to sources.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa People’s Party’s President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has been in contact with opposition parties, and they have assured a positive response to him, sources said.

“The PPP will seek votes from the independents as well as all parties’ members of the KP Assembly,” sources said. “A united opposition could win five senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” they added.