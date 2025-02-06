Opposition parties yet to decide on formal alliance: Hafiz Hamdullah

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah on Thursday said that the opposition parties yet to decide to establish a formal alliance.

He was talking about a sitting of major opposition parties at the residence of former speaker Asad Qaiser. “A sitting held at Asad Qaiser’s residence in which political situation was discussed,” Hafiz Hamdullah said.

“All political leadership including Maulana Fazlur Rehman attended the meeting,” JUI-F leader said. “The leaders agreed that there was neither politics nor democracy in the country”, he said.

The meeting was attended by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PkMAP head Achakzai, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Omar Ayub, and other leaders of opposition parties.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that no decision yet taken about forming an alliance of the opposition parties. “The matter has only been up to the consultations about the opposition parties’ alliance,” he said. “The opposition has made its mind over some points”.

“The February 08 polls were not the election but an auction”, he said.

“We want political and democratic stability in the country,” he said. “We want an elected assembly and government, which requires new election,” JUI leader said.

He said the incumbent government has not been elected by the people, ” There is no rule of law in country.” “The country needs the rule of law, which is not, there is also no constitution in country,” he further said.

He said the opposition likely to demand fresh elections in the country.