Opposition prepares strategy to bring no-trust move against Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: After submitting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the joint opposition has prepared a strategy to bring no-trust move against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources closer to the joint opposition told ARY News that a strategy has been finalised to bring a no-trust move against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. The top leaders of the opposition parties have also been informed regarding the strategy.

Sources added that a no-trust move will be brought against Usman Buzdar immediately after receiving green signal by the opposition top leaders.

PTI new faction in Punjab Assembly

On the other hand, another faction of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has activated with the name of the supremacy for the Parliament. The PTI new faction comprising of 14 legislators remained active for lobbying with the lawmakers for the last six months.

A session of the PTI new faction led by Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena was summoned on Wednesday (tomorrow).

Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena said in a statement that the participants of the session will hold discussions over the no-trust move in the Punjab Assembly. The PTI faction has also hinted at holding consultations with Jahangir Tareen like-minded group.

They claimed that their lawmakers have been working on a plan to prioritise resolving public issues in their respective constitutions and the supremacy of the parliament.

JKT group demands minus-Buzdar

The Jahangir Tareen group has said earlier in the day that talks will proceed after the acceptance of the minus-Buzdar formula by the federal government.

A member of Jahangir Tareen like-minded group, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial said during a press conference in Lahore today that they have given authority to Jahangir Tareen for taking the final decision.

“Different political parties have contacted us and an important session of our group is going to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) to decide on the next strategy. The number of members in Jahangir Tareen group is at the third position in the Punjab Assembly.”

PM rejects minus-Buzdar formula

Prime Minister Imran Khan Khan has rejected the demands of PTI’s JKT group after they demanded to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

As per details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry called on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad to convey the demands of the JKT group.

JKT group wants replacement of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, sources privy to the development said. “I will not replace Usman Buzdar,” PM Khan replied after listening to the demands from Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail.

Buzdar will continue working as Punjab CM, Imran Khan said.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran had expressed his support for Punjab chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and said it will not be easy to replace him.

According to ARY News, the premier had signalled that Usman Bazdar will not be removed from his post. He said that no one else has done as much work as Usman Buzdar did while being the chief executive of Punjab.

