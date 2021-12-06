Opposition proposed Towns addition in LG system, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Monday said that the addition of towns in the new local government law was proposed by the opposition, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has stated that the local bodies were failed to run the education and health sectors. “Local Govt Minister Nasir Shah had taken all opposition parties into confidence,” chief minister said.

“If the opposition wants to oppose, it can do so. They forge alliance, we will empower the local bodies,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Commenting on Lahore by-election result, chief minister said that the People’s Party has bagged good votes, ” We will win seats in Punjab in general election,” he said.

Main opposition party in Sindh Assembly PTI and the Pak Sarzameen Party have also filed petitions recently in the Sindh High Court challenging the Sindh local government bill sent to the governor for approval.

“How a legislative bill can be challenged in court,” Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, questioned. How the government be made answerable over approval of a bill, the court further asked.

The PSP in its petition sought a restraining order for the provincial authorities not to enact the legislation into an Act of law.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!