Opposition says won’t stay quiet if PM criticises unreasonably in NA speech

ISLAMABAD: Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser met leaders of opposition parties ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s budget speech in the lower house of Parliament.

He met PML-N MNAs Rana Tanveer and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Shazia Marri.

Speaker Qaiser requested them to ensure that the MNAs from the opposition side quietly listen to PM Imran Khan’s speech and don’t stage any protest.

To this, the opposition MNAs replied how will they react depends on the premier’s attitude and speech. “We will not stay quite if PM Imran Khan criticises opposition leaders unreasonably,” they cleared.

Besides, the opposition MNAs demanded that they be briefed on the actual situation prevailing in Afghanistan.

The speaker said that all parties are on the same page on the matters of national interest.