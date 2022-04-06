Opposition summons emergency meeting to discuss caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition has summoned an emergency meeting to discuss caretaker setup in the country in the aftermath of dissolution of National Assembly by President Arif Alvi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the opposition parties will meet today at 2:30 pm on the call of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Moulana Fazlur Rehman, where they would mull over recent political developments and matters related to caretaker setup in the country.

President Arif Alvi has written a letter to PM Imran Khan and opposition leader in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif regarding the appointment of caretaker premier.

The letter, available with ARY News, read that Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi will continue to hold PM Office till the appointment of caretaker prime minister under Article 224(A) of the Constitution.

According to a letter, the caretaker PM shall be appointed by President in consultation with the incumbent PM and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing NA as per Article 224(1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, however, claimed that he had not received “any letter” from President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the appointment of caretaker prime minister.

Read More: PTI SHORTLISTS TWO CANDIDATES FOR CARETAKER PM

Addressing the media in Islamabad, the PML-N president said that whenever he does get the letter, he would first consult with his legal team and opposition parties, and then send names for the interim prime minister.

“I have not received officially any letter from President Alvi,” the PML-N president said.

Comments