Opposition to initiate impeachment proceedings against Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition including the PDM and PPP has decided to initiate the impeachment proceeding against President Arif Alvi, days after introducing a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the decisions being taken by the joint opposition, a motion will be tabled in the Parliament for the impeachment of Arif Alvi after the success of no-trust move.

“A two-member committee comprising of Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman will decide on the name of the new president,” they said and added, “the committee will decide if the president will be from PPP or JUI-F.”

The opposition parties have exerted pressure on the incumbent government from all sides with a no-trust motion being submitted in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan besides estranged factions from within PTI demanding removal of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has already decided to replace Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The sources privy to the move said that the prime minister, who arrived in Lahore today on a day-long visit, has constituted a committee to decide who will be the next chief minister of the province.

The development comes amid a flurry of political activity in the country after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

The sources said the opposition has also decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Usman Buzdar government in Punjab.

