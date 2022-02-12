Opposition united over no-confidence move, Zardari assures Fazl

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari has assured Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding his party’s support for a no-confidence move announced by the PDM against the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

The assurance from ailing Asif Ali Zardari came after Maulana Fazlur Rehman approached him via telephone. According to sources, Zardari said that the entire opposition stands united over the no-confidence move against the incumbent government.

“We will soon be approaching the coalition partners of the government,” Fazlur Rehman said as he also inquired after the health of Asif Ali Zardari and prayed for his early recovery.

The two, according to sources, also discussed other matters related to the developing political situation.

Yesterday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

The summit of the opposition alliance, PDM has decided to bring a no-trust move against PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

After chairing the PDM summit meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement of bringing a no-trust move. He said that it was not beneficial to fight with the opposition on two fronts. He added that everyone needs to show openheartedness for building consensus.

He announced that PDM will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move.

