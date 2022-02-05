Opposition’s meeting on lunch discusses anti-Govt chess-game

LAHORE: People’s Party’s leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto arrived at the residence of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday to attend a luncheon hosted in their honour.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif along with Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz received Bilawal Bhutto and Asif Zardari for the lunch before the huddle that consulted over the movement against the government.

The opposition leaders discussed and strategised their next move against the government.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party also mulled presenting the no-confidence motion and other issued related to the opposition parties’ movement.

The opposition parties leaders discussed various political options against the PTI government, including moving a no-trust motion in the assembly or opt to hit roads for holding separate long marches.

The both sides reportedly discussed “how Maulana Fazlur Rehman will fit in the political chess-game and what will be the role of the smaller political parties.”

The differences among opposition parties PML-N, People’s Party and the JUI and diverse opinions with regard to the political strategy were also discussed in the meeting between the two large opposition parties, sources said.

