Optical illusion: Can you find ‘b’ thrice in 10 seconds?

A brain teaser challenging you to find the ‘b’ thrice within 10 seconds is going viral on social media platforms.

The image shows the image filled with ‘q’. The challenge is to spot ‘b’ thrice within the given time. The challenge may look easy but it can be frustrating to solve within the given time.

Here’s the solution to the puzzle.

You can think of your logical reasoning to be strong if you find two of them.

It is pertinent to mention that solving optical illusions and pictures comes in handy when killing time and get your eyesight and intelligence skills tested to the limit.

Viral: Brain teaser challenges netizens to spot apples among tomatoes

Earlier, an intriguing brain teaser asked to find a path for a woman to escape a zombie, mummy or vampire attack and reach home.

The first path shows an evil mummy standing in the middle of the first path, waiting to attack whoever comes at it. The second way showed a vampire’s lair. If the woman goes through it, she will get attacked by the creature.

A zombie stood in the middle of the third path and waiting for the victim to come towards it.

Can you figure out the answer? Here’s the solution to the puzzle.

The second path is the safest for the woman. We can see that it is daytime in the picture and vampires don’t come in the day. It would be asleep. The woman would take advantage of the opportunity.

Comments