Optical illusion: Can you find hidden tiger in seven seconds?

An optical illusion asking viewers to find a hidden tiger in seven seconds is going viral across social media platforms.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral optical illusion showed tall grasses of the sanctuary and a tiger has found shelter in it.

The catch is not only do you have to find the big cat but you have to do it in seven seconds. It is a simple task which improves a person’s observation skills.

The viewer has to focus on the image and spot the animal quickly than everyone else.

Here’s the solution. The tiger is resting in its enclosure and can be found if the viewers closely looks on the right side of the image.

Optical illusions are a fun way to kill time and test your thinking and observational skills.

Related – Find baby chicken in this optical illusion in 30 seconds?

An optical illusion asking viewers to spot two hidden animals in 10 seconds is going viral and has social media users baffled.

It is quite clear one of the two is an elephant in the viral optical illusion but what is the other one?

The second is a swan which has its wings one. We can see it by turning the picture upside-down. There is no use looking the sides or anyone else.

Comments