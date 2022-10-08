Optical illusion: Can you find the hidden sleeping fox in the forest?

An optical illusion where you have to spot a hidden fox within 20 seconds in the picture is going viral on social media.

In the viral optical illusion, we can see tall trees in a forest with a pathway for walking. A fox is sleeping somewhere in the image and finding it is quite a challenge.

Here are is the solution to the challenge. There is a drawing of the animal in the image’s top right corner.

Congratulations are in stored for all those who completed the task successfully.

It is pertinent to mention that studies have shown that a person will get smarter the more they exercise their brains with difficult optical illusions, brain teasers and puzzles.

Recently, an optical illusion which tests your intelligence by finding a hidden horse in the picture is going viral.

The optical illusion sees an irate wet jockey asking people to help him find his missing horse.

In the picture, people in front of the jockey. But the hidden horse is somewhere in the snap. The challenge is to find the animal in the optical illusion, that has left thousands perplexed, within five seconds.

The puzzle will be tricky to solve at first. The horse can be spotted if you focus at the centre of the image.

The animal’s head is at the left of the jockey’s arm between him and the crowd.

