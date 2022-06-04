Saturday, June 4, 2022
Web Desk

Optical illusion: Can you find three owls sitting on this tree?

A good optical illusion is what netizens love nowadays and this trippy illusion showing a picture of trees in a forest with several owls sitting on branches in broad daylight is going viral on social media.

Do you accept the challenge of solving this puzzle in under 30 seconds? People who can locate all three owls in under half a minute might have an advantage over those who cannot.

The mind-bending image has three owls camouflaging somewhere on the big tree with branches and leaves of similar colour. While it is easy to spot one owl, only a small percentage of people managed to find all three birds.

If you need some help in finding the trophy, here’s the answer to the puzzle:

