Optical illusion: Can you spot the boy’s shoes in nine seconds?

This brain teaser will test your IQ with the help of optical illusion. The image above will challenge you to spot the shoe hidden in other toys.

In this picture, you have to spot the boy’s shoes hidden among other toys in nine seconds. Only people with high intelligence can find the shoe in such a short time.



Looking at this picture, you can see a boy sitting on his bed, with toys scattered all over the room. Now to challenge your intelligence quotient (IQ), you have to help the boy find his shoes in the messy room. You have nine seconds to prove that you are highly intelligent.

This challenge has left many people scratching their heads as they find it difficult to spot the shoe.

If you spot the shoe in less than nine seconds then it’s a sign that you are a person with extraordinary intelligence.

