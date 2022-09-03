Optical illusion: Can you spot two hidden cats within 20 seconds?  

If you can spot the two hidden cats in this vintage mind-boggling optical illusion in under 20 seconds, you belong to the top one percent. The challenge of spotting cats in this black and white picture is making netizens scratch their heads.

The viral optical illusion was shared by a TikTok user, who claimed that only one percent of people will be able to make the correct observation of the puzzling image.

While sharing the photo, the user asked his followers to spot two hidden cats in the image under 20 seconds.

The black and white photo features a man sitting on a chair reading a newspaper while a woman sits on the opposite chair. A child can also be seen playing on the floor.

It is difficult and trickier to spot the hidden cats in the room as they are camouflaged in the background of the room. While it is easier to spot the other characters, it may take you a little longer to see the concealed felines.

Did you manage to spot the two cats in the photo? If not, let us tell you where they are. If you look closely, one feline is resting on the woman’s lap while one is seated below the man’s leg.

Comments