The coin vanishes before your eyes in mind-boggling optical illusion

Most of us probably don’t believe in magic but after taking a look at this optical illusion, one cannot believe his or her eyes.

This mind-boggling optical illusion appears to make the coin disappear before your eyes.

Stare at the cross in the centre for 30 seconds and notice the coin disappear.

Did the coin disappear?

What’s happening in this tricky optical illusion?

The optical illusion’s design is inspired by the Troxler Effect, which is also called Troxler Fading.

Troxler Fading was discovered by Swiss doctor Paul Troxler in 1804. He found that the brain stops paying attention to visual scenes that don’t change.

When you stare at the cross intensely, the colours of the coin fade from your view, essentially changing our perception of what’s actually there.

Did the coin totally disappear for you?

