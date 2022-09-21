Optical illusion: How many bars are in this picture?

An optical illusion is going viral where viewers have to guess whether there are three or four bars in the image.

The game is simple. The viewers have to look at the picture and identify the number of bars in the picture. It shows the intellectual level of the viewer.

The viral optical illusion was uploaded on YouTube. It is a great way to have fun and get your IQ tested.

The optical illusion does not have an exact answer as it is a devil’s fork illusion. The answer varies as it is from the viewer’s vision and their perspective.

Three bars will be seen in the picture if looked at from the top. Four bars will appear if witnessed from the bottom.

Optical illusions are sometimes hard to crack and this one showing multiple people camping has left the internet divided.

The image shows a group of people in front of a tent in a forest – but can you work out how many are actually camping? The mind-boggler was shared by TikTok star Hectic Nick.

“How many people went camping in this image?” he asked. “The question is not easy,” he added.

People were left baffled and everyone seems to have a different answer.

The correct answer is four as there are four dishes, four cups and four names on the poster.

