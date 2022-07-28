Optical illusion: Which square on checkerboard appears lighter?

An optical illusion is going viral in which viewers guess which marked square on the checkerboard appears lighter than the other.

The viral illusion sees two boxes on the checkerboard marked A and B. The viewers had to guess which square looked lighter or has the same colour as the other.

Edward H Adelson created the optical illusion in 1995. The Perceptual Science Group of the Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology shared it on their website.

It turns out that the colour of squares A and B are the same. The reason is that two stripes of grey overlap those on the marked ones.

Earlier, an optical illusion in which the viewer had to look for a cat among a huge group of women made rounds. As they are dubbed to be the ‘mental gymnasium’ for human brains, the sharp ones trained well will be able to find the animal within the 20-second cap.

Still not? Need a hint? It’s a grey-coloured cat next to a lady with a scarf.

Looking for the solution? Here you go.

Were you able to locate it? Within the time limit? It’s fine if you couldn’t. The majority of people find it quite difficult to spot the animal despite the possible hints. The reason might be either its placement or the camouflaged colour scheme.

