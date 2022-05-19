Orange Line buses shifted to bus terminal

KARACHI: Buses of the Orange Line BRT project on Thursday were shifted to Bus Terminal from the Karachi Port, ARY News reported.

49 buses of the Orange Bus project were transported to Karachi from China, last week.

It may be noted that the Sindh government has decided to make Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project operational in June for Karachiites.

The Orange Line bus project was launched by former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in June 2016 to facilitate about 50,000 residents of Orangi Town.

The Orange Line bus project will cover a distance of four kilometres from the Orangi Municipal Office to Matriculation Board Chowrangi. A total of 30 buses would run under this system.

Read more: Good news for Karachi as Orange Line buses reach port

The project, which was dedicated to late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, was supposed to be completed within a year since its groundbreaking in 2016.

Recently, the Sindh government announced the launch of two more new BRT lines in Karachi – Red Line and Yellow Line.

Currently, Green Line BRT is operational in Karachi which was inaugurated by former prime minister Imran Khan on Dec. 25.

The project was started by PML-N government and then prime minister Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for bus project in 2016.

Comments