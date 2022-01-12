Orangi Project Director seeks police protection against land grabbers

KARACHI: Orangi Town Project Director seeks police protection against threats from land grabbers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Raza Abbas Rizvi in a plea said that after recovery of state land in Orangi Town from illegal grabbing, he is receiving threats of serious consequences. “I have recovered several acres of state land in Orangi Town 11 1/2,” he said.

“I am receiving threats after recovery of the illegally grabbed land,” the official said.

The project director has submitted an application in the office of the SSP West.

“The goons of land mafia came to the office, asked about the Project Director, used abusive language against the staff and issued threats,” according to the complaint.

“Angry men thrown chairs and also vandalized the office,” the project director complained.

