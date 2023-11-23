Orangi robbery: DSP Umair Tariq Bajari suspended

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thursday removed DSP Umair Tariq Bajari after a probe reportedly found out his involvement in a robbery during a raid on the house of a trader in Orangi Town two days ago, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, who is an under-training officer, was suspended from his post after he was booked in the Orangi Town heist case under charges of dacoity and kidnapping on the complaint of the affected businessman, Shakir Khan.

According to FIR, Shakir Khan said he is doing wholesale business of sanitary items in Orangi Town. On November 19, around 20 cops in uniform and civil dress raided his house around 2:20 am.

The cops after taking the family members hostage, took away Rs20 million along with 70 to 80 tola gold, laptops, and mobile phones.

The FIR further stated that the cops after taking him and his brother Aamir hostage along with the cash, gold, and other valuables left them near Baloch Pull and fled.

Later, SHO Defence police station returned Rs10.3 million, 50 tola gold, and 12 mobile phones to them, Shakir Khan said in his complaint.

He has urged the higher authorities to take stern action against DSP Bajari and other staff.