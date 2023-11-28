Orangi Town heist: Incarcerated DSP Umair Tariq challenges JIT

KARACHI: Incarcerated Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umair Tariq Bajari has challenged the joint investigation team (JIT), constituted to probe a case pertaining to a robbery during a police raid on the house of a trader in Karachi’s Orangi Town, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Under-training DSP Umar Tariq Bajari, who was sent to jail on judicial remand, has raised objection on two members – Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West and Station House Officer (SHO) Pirabad – of the joint investigation team.

In this regard, the incarcerated police official filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) though his counsel, seeking inclusion of ‘impartial officers’ in the investigation team.

It is pertinent to mention here that a team of South police – led by under-training DSP Umair Tariq Bajari, had recently conducted a raid on the residence of a trader in Orangi Town.

Over a dozen men, some of them clad in police uniform, raided a house in Orangi Town, held the family at gunpoint, and stole over Rs20 million, 70 to 80 tolas of gold and other valuables. They even took cash from the children’s pockets.

The police team also took away the digital video recorder to remove the CCTV footage during the raid. However, they were exposed with the help of the footage of other CCTV cameras installed in the street.

The incident that sparked an outrage on social media prompted the IGP-Sindh to set up an inquiry team, led by West DIG Asim Khan. The police chief tasked the inquiry body to investigate the conduct of the South police on the night between Nov 18 and 19 in Orangi Town.

The officials said that the DIG-West had submitted a detailed report to the IGP and both the SSP and DSP were removed in the light of the findings of the probe.