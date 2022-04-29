‘Ordinary citizens, not PTI workers chanted slogans at Masjid-e-Nabavi PBUH’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the ordinary citizens raised slogans in Masjid-e-Nabavi PBUH but not the PTI workers, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai, Shibli Faraz condemned the Masjid-e-Nabavi PBUH incident. He added that yesterday’s attack on Qasim Suri was also a condemnable act.

The PTI senator said that Imran Khan raised his voice for respecting the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad PBUH and worked efficiently to highlight the issue of Islamophobia globally. He criticised the present government for starting negative tactics against its political rivals and harassing journalists including Arshad Sharif.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had also given controversial statements in the United States (US).

“The conspiracy was actually hatched against Pakistan but not Imran Khan. I’ve seen the diplomatic cable by myself.” Faraz said that it was clearly mentioned in the diplomatic cable that Pakistan will only be pardoned in case of the success of the no-trust motion against Imran Khan.

Regarding the PTI’s next political move, Shibli Faraz said that Imran Khan gave a call to reach Islamabad after Eidul Fitr. PTI will gather two million people in the federal capital.

