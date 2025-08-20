Orlando Bloom backs Johnny Depp’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ return

Actor Orlando Bloom has backed Johnny Depp’s return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise for the sixth title.

The sixth entry in the hit franchise, which has long been in development, got Jeff Nathanson as scriptwriter last year.

While no casting has been confirmed, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed in an interview earlier this month that he has discussed the upcoming film with Johnny Depp.

The Hollywood actor played Jack Sparrow in all five films, while Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley had starring roles in the first three films.

Ahead of the sixth film in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, Orlando Bloom backed the idea to bring the original cast back together.

Speaking at the Fan Expo Chicago, the Hollywood actor urged the returns of Johnny Depp‘s Jack Sparrow and Kiera Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann alongside his character, Will Turner.

“Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I think there’s definitely, I’m sure there’s a way to create something,” Orlando Bloom said.

He added, “I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that one is to get everybody back. If they can, and if everybody wanted to go back.”

The Hollywood actor asserted that he would be open to return to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise if the script was good and all the original actors returned.

“My thing is, if the script was great and — ideally it was everybody — it’d be kind of like in for a penny, in for a pound, you know. What they’re thinking…is how to do it. Do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I don’t know. The jury is out on how to do it again, but if [the script] was great, [I’d be in],” Orlando Bloom said.