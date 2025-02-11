Orlando Bloom defends Keira Knightley’s ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’

Weeks after English actor Keira Knightley looked back at the criticism she received for starring in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movies, her co-star from the film series, Orlando Bloom weighed in on her remarks.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

To remind, Keira Knightley said in an interview last year that starring in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films was simultaneously ‘making and breaking’ for her at the age of 17.

“I was seen as shit because of them,” she said. “And yet because they did so well I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for.”

She also revealed, “They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head.”

During the same outing, Knightley also ruled out any possibility of her return to the franchise for the next title, saying, “The hours are insane. It’s years of your life. You have no control over where you’re filming, how long you’re filming, what you’re filming.”

Reacting to her comments, Orlando Bloom, who played her love interest Will Turner in the films, said, “It was such a huge moment in time that is almost like…it feels almost like another lifetime now. But it certainly was unique and, you know, I’m always grateful.”

He also defended her against the criticism, adding, “But I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful things…I have a lot of positive takeaways.”

Also Read: Pirates of the Caribbean actor killed in shark attack

Notably, both Knightley and Bloom’s characters, Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner, were introduced along with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow, in the first of the swashbuckler film series, ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003) and continued to reprise their roles in ‘Dead Man’s Chest’ (2006) and ‘At World’s End’ (2007), before departing from the franchise.

They both returned for a cameo appearance in the last title of the action-adventure series ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (2017).

Meanwhile, ‘Pirates of The Caribbean 6’ has been in development since 2019, however, there has been no major update on the project.