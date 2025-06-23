Orlando Bloom reunites with Katy Perry amid breakup rumours

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom has reunited with singer-songwriter Katy Perry in what appears to be a last-ditch effort to save their relationship.

The actor arrived in Australia to see the singer and their daughter Daisy amid mounting speculation about their potential breakup, US media outlets reported.

Reports had earlier said that Katy Perry planned to return to the United States in the coming weeks to hold ‘make-or-break talks’ with Orlando Bloom.

However, the Hollywood actor was captured carrying his daughter Daisy on his shoulders, walking on the streets of Perth, days before Perry’s return to the US.

Katy Perry, who held a show in Perth that night, did not accompany Bloom on the walk.

The Hollywood actor’s trip to Australia comes amid reports about their relationship being ‘on the rocks.’

Quoting a source close to the couple, The Sun reported that the musician doesn’t want to ‘give up’ and that they both ‘love each other’.

“No one has decided it’s definitely the end of the road for Katy and Orlando. They both love each other, but they have been living different lives for at least a year and in different mindsets. But Katy especially doesn’t want to just give up,” as per the source.

According to the source, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are set to hold ‘make-or-break’ talks after ‘living separate lives’ for some time now.

“Katy and Orlando have been disconnected for a while now, and with their work commitments have been living separate lives,” the source said.

“She has mentioned jetting back from Australia to spend time with Orlando, Daisy, her sister Angela and her kids. They have barely been together for a decent amount of time, without distractions, for many, many months,” as per the source.