Orphan sisters brutally assaulted over theft allegations

TALAMBAH: A shocking incident was reported from Tulamba area of Punjab where two orphan sisters were violently assaulted and had their fingers burned for allegedly stealing books from the madrasa, ARY News reported on Monday.

The mother of the victim girls claimed accused that the individuals, named Mudassir and Maqsood along with others tortured her daughters, adding that the girls were taken to a tent, tied with ropes, and hung.

She claims that the assailants later handed both her and the girls over to the police.

“The police released me and my daughters on the guarantee of non-medical examination,” the mother claimed.

The mother has accused the authorities of neglect and insists that a medical examination and justice for her daughters are necessary.

She also stated that the girls have been barred from receiving any medical or psychological support following the trauma.

DSP Saleem Rath confirmed that the girls were accused of stealing books from a madarssa and passing them to someone else.

He mentioned that the incident occurred a few days ago and assured that he is currently investigating the case.

DSP Rath promised a transparent inquiry, emphasizing that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.