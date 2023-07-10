Osama Satti murder case: Convict’s plea to suspend life sentence rejected

ISLAMABAD: Progress was made in the Osama Satti murder case as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected one of the convicts’ plea to suspend his life sentence, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq heard the convicted police constable Mudassir Mukhtar’s plea to suspend his life sentence.

The IHC judges rejected the convict’s plea seeking the suspension of the life sentence. The convicted police constable Mudassir Mukhtar is currently imprisoned at the Adiala Jail.

The convict pleaded with the IHC to suspend his sentence until the verdict of his appeal. A trial court had pronounced life sentence on Mukhtar.

Later, the case was adjourned till October 31 due to the summer vacation.

In February, two convicted policemen, who were awarded death sentence by district and sessions court in Islamabad, had challenged their sentence in the Osama Satti murder case.

Additional sessions judge Zaiba Chaudhar while announcing the verdict in the Osama Satti murder case, awarded a death sentence to two cops and a life sentence to three others, in February.

Convicted policemen named Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Mustafa challenged their sentence in Islamabad High Court.

The court pleaded to nullify their death sentence by declaring the verdict of the district and sessions courts in ‘contradiction’ with the law.

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a check-point following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad.

The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.