Oscar Isaac offers big hint about Moon Knight’s future

Oscar Isaac has offered a much-anticipated update on Moon Knight Season 2, giving fans fresh insight into the future of the Marvel series.

During a recent appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, Isaac addressed the status of the Disney+ show, sparking renewed interest among viewers eager to see more of the complex superhero.

While Moon Knight Season 2 has not yet been confirmed, Oscar Isaac acknowledged the excitement surrounding the potential continuation.

He expressed his own interest in returning as the titular character, though he hinted that if a second season doesn’t materialise, fans may still see Moon Knight appear elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Oscar Isaac’s comments have led many to speculate that the character could feature in a future MCU film.

Although nothing is officially announced, the possibility of a cinematic return has sparked a wave of theories, particularly around big upcoming titles like Avengers: Doomsday.

Oscar Isaac’s involvement in future Marvel projects remains uncertain, but he appears open to reprising the role in some form.

If Moon Knight Season 2 does go ahead, however, it will likely do so without the original creator.

Jeremy Slater, who developed the first season, has confirmed he is not currently in touch with Marvel and is now focused on his career as a film director.

He stated that the decision on a second season ultimately rests with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Oscar Isaac has been central to the success of Moon Knight, and his portrayal of Marc Spector has been widely praised for its depth and emotional range.

His latest comments have reassured fans that he remains connected to the role and open to future appearances, whether in Moon Knight Season 2 or elsewhere within the MCU.

For now, viewers will have to wait for official word from Marvel, but Oscar Isaac’s remarks provide a clear indication that Moon Knight’s journey may not be over just yet.

Also Read: Oscar Isaac turns Jacob Elordi into a monster in ‘Frankenstein’ trailer