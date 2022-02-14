Oscar Isaac unleashes his vicious alter-ego in latest ‘Moon Knight’ clip

Marvel and Disney+ dropped a fresh TV spot of the upcoming series ‘Moon Knight’ for Super Bowl on Monday morning, featuring Oscar Isaac as the superhero.

The clip gave a better look at the titular superhero as he fights villains and jumps off roofs. With the initial teaser released last month, MCU introduced the new superhero in town, fighting with self instead of conventional nemesis.

The 30-second-clip sees Oscar’s character getting into the Moon Knight, giving a much more detailed look at the costumed superhero in action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moon Knight (@themoonknight)

Oscar, who plays Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, in the ‘Moon Knight’, troubled by blackouts and memories of another life, as he discovers dissociative identity disorder, shares his mind with Marc Spector.

The latest clip shows Moon Knight jumping off a roof to take on some bad guys as they shoot at him. A moment also sees the superhero grab his crescent-shaped blade.

The last trailer pointed toward a dark storyline where Marc recollects the bits from the alter life while accepting the antihero inside him too, it also features a glimpse of Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, the main antagonist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moon Knight (@themoonknight)

The Mohamed Diab and duo Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead helmed six-episode series will debut on March 30 this year, on Disney+. It is written by ‘The Umbrella Academy’ fame Jeremy Slater.

Comments