Oscar nomination shortlists are out, Beyonce, Jay-Z in race

Shortlists for the nominations of 10 key categories of 94th Oscar awards were revealed by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

On Tuesday, the Academy made the announcement of the nomination shortlists for some categories including Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Animated Short Film, and Original Song among others.

It is to be taken into notice that being a part of shortlisting does not assure the nominations of any individual or team, as each category has 10-15 films in the race of nominations and only five of each will be moving ahead as the final nominees of 2022 edition of Oscars, for the voting from member branches.

For the most star-studded category of the original song, Beyonce aka Queen B is in the race for her ballad ‘Be Alive’ with husband Jay-Z’s ‘Guns Go Bang’, Ariana Grande’s ‘Just Look Up’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’.

Billie Eilish’s ‘The World’s a Little Blurry’ has also been shortlisted in the ‘Documentary feature’.

Voting for nominations will commence from January 27 next year and will last until February 1, while the announcement regarding final nominees will be made on February 8. The 94th edition of the prestigious franchise is scheduled to happen on March 27, 2022.

