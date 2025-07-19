web analytics
Oscar-winner Alan Bergman dies at 99

American lyricist Alan Bergman, the Oscar-winning veteran who teamed with his wife, Marilyn, for old-fashioned hits, including ‘The Way We Were’, has died at 99.

As confirmed by his family’s spokesperson in a statement, Alan Bergman died at his Los Angeles home in the late hours of Thursday, reported foreign media.

The statement, issued on Friday, mentioned that Bergman had suffered from respiratory issues in recent months, but ‘continued to write songs till the very end’.

Moreover, the spokesperson also confirmed that the centennial celebration of Bergman will continue as planned at Santa Monica’s Broad Stage, with a guest list featuring Michael Feinstein, Jackson Browne and Patti Austin.

Notably, Bergman, who married his wife Marilyn in 1958 and remained together until her death in 2022, produced several old-fashioned hits with her, including ‘How Do You Keep the Music Playing?’ and ‘It Might Be You’.

The musician couple were among the most successful and prolific partnerships of their time, who collaborated with music legends like Quincy Jones, Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand, Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand and Cy Coleman, among others.

