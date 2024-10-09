Oscar winners Alfonso Cuaron, Cate Blanchett team up for TV series ‘Disclaimer’

Oscar winners Alfonso Cuaron and Cate Blanchett say their new television show ‘Disclaimer’ is woven around characters that challenge audiences to suspend their judgment.

The seven-part psychological thriller is based on Renee Knight’s 2015 novel of the same name and created, written, directed and produced by ‘Gravity’ and ‘Roma’ director Alfonso Cuaron.

Viewers meet Cate Blanchett’s character Catherine Ravenscroft, a respected documentary-maker, in a moment of crisis, when she is sent a book detailing dark secrets from her past.

Catherine tracks down the novel’s author, retired teacher Stephen, played by Kevin Kline, and discovers he is bent on sharing her story and his truth with the world, with potentially ruinous effects on her reputation and relationships.

The twisty tale, which also stars Sacha Baron Cohen as Catherine’s husband, Lesley Manville as Stephen’s late wife, Louis Partridge as their son and Leila George as the young Catherine, combines narratives and timelines.

“My character is, people transplant their own judgement upon her. In a way she’s a glass of water, she seems relatively passive,” said Blanchett.

“I found there was a lot that I was confronted by from my very first read of the script. I had a profound judgement of the characters in a way that I was quite shocked by,” she said.